U'khand HC stays arrest of two news channel employees in string operation conspiracy

Nainital, Nov 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court Friday granted a stay on the arrest of Saurabh Sahani and Praveen Sahani in connection with a conspiracy to carry out sting operations of senior politicians and bureaucrats of the state to blackmail them. A private news channel head Umesh Kumar accused of pressurising a subordinate to do a sting on the chief minister and the additional chief secretary has been already arrested in connection with the case. The order putting a stay on the arrest of Saurabh Sahani and Pravin Sahani was given by Justice Lokpal Singh who also asked the two to cooperate with the investigation. The order came on a petition seeking quashing of an FIR accusing Kumar, Saurabh Sahani, Praveen Sahani and two others of being involved in a conspiracy to carry out the stings of prominent politicians and bureaucrats in Uttarakhand to blackmail them. PTI Corr ALM AQSAQS

