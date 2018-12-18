U'khand HC upholds varsity order cancelling selection process at GB Pant University

Nainital, Dec 18 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court upheld Tuesday the GB Pant University's decision to cancel the selection process adopted for appointments of 93 assistant accountants at the varsity.A division bench of the high court consisting of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe found no unreasonableness in the G B Pant University's decision cancelling the selection process for all the posts of assistant accountants in the university.Counsel for the university Kartikey Hari Gupta said the institute was informed about the order immediately and the same is being complied with.Earlier, the university had conducted a written and a typing test for the posts.After the examination, various candidates complained of some irregularities upon which an inquiry committee was constituted. The committee concluded that the selection process had anomalies and recommended cancellation of the entire selection.The said cancellation was challenged before the high court whereby a single judge bench directed that the typing test be conducted again.Mohit Kapoor, aggrieved by the order of the single judge, filed an appeal against the single bench order and alleged that the selection process was unfair and requested the entire selection process be cancelled. PTI Corr ALM DPBDPB