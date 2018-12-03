U'khand High Court gets three new judges

Nainital, Dec 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court got three new judges Monday with Justice Narayan Dhanik, Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe and Justice Ravindra Maithani taking oath.The oath of office was administered to the new judges by Chief Justice of the High Court Ramesh Ranganathan after which they held their first day of court. The Central Law and Justice Department had issued notification for the elevation of these Judges to the high court Friday.The Supreme Court collegium consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph had acted upon the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court in their elevation.The number of judges at the high court goes up to nine with these appointments against a sanctioned strength of 12 judges. PTI Corr ALM KJ