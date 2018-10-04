U'khand lowers petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre

Dehradun, Oct 4 (PTI)Joining other BJP-ruled states,Uttarakhandalso announced a cut of Rs 2.50 a litre in the prices of diesel and petrol in the state, terming it as a relief to the common man."The decision to lower the prices of petrol and diesel which will take effect from the midnight of October 4 has been taken in public interest and involvean additionalexpenditure of Rs 325 crore out of the state exchequer," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told reporters here soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the Rs 2.50 cut in prices of petrol and diesel.The total reduction of Rs 5 on each litre of petrol and diesel will help reduce the expenditure on transportation and the common man will be benefitted, he said. PTI ALM MKJ