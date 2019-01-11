U'khand: NIT not to be shifted out of Shrinagar

Dehradun, Jan 11 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology (NIT) will not be shifted out of Shrinagar in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, an official statement said Friday. An agreement to this effect was reached Friday between the state government and the Centre after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held detailed discussions with Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on the issue in Delhi, it said. The NIT, Shrinagar, was in the news late last year when a large number of students left it en masse overnight in protest against lack of basic facilities.They were demanding a well-equipped permanent campus of the premier institute of its own. A high-powered committee had submitted its report on NIT, Shrinagar, to the Union minister saying the state government had already transferred 300 acres of unencroached land at Sumari village in Pauri district in favour of the institute. The NIT campus in Shrinagar will not be shifted elsewhere and a new temporary campus will be built on land belonging to the ITI and Resham Board, the statement said. PTI ALM AQS