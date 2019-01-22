U'khand receives season's heaviest snowfall

Dehradun, Jan 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand received the seasons' heaviest snowfall on Tuesday, officials said. Nainital, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri received heavy snowfall. Mussoorie received nearly half-feet snow, while Dhanaulti hill station was also covered with snow from Monday night. Dehradun received incessant rainfall that started on Monday night. The Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway and some other roads are closed between Kund and Chameli due to snowfall, officials said. The meteorological department said rainfall and snowfall might continue for the next few days. After the directions of the weather office, most of the schools in many district remained shut. PTI CORRHMB