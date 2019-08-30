U'khand: Two killed as vehicle falls into gorge

Dehradun, Aug 30 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when a pickup vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Dharchula area of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Friday. The vehicle was on its way to Dobat from Ranthi when it fell into a 150-metre deep gorge, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said. Two persons were killed on the spot in the accident, which also left three injured, it said. The injured were admitted to Pithoragarh district hospital where the condition of two is said to be serious, the Centre said. PTI ALM AQS