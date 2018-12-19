U'khand woman set on fire by stalker shifted to Delhi

(Eds: Adding a line after para 6) Rishikesh, Dec 19 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman, who was set on fire by a stalker for turning down his repeated love proposals, was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi Wednesday as she continued to be critical.The stalker, a 31-year-old taxi driver, attacked the woman when she was returning from college on December 16.The woman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Monday with 70-80 per cent burns, Rishikesh Medical Superintendent Dr Brahma Prakash said.She was sent to Delhi in an air ambulance Wednesday afternoon, he said, adding the woman continues to be critical and will now be treated at Safdarjung Hospital's dedicated burn ward.She had sustained serious injuries on her face and lungs, Dr Prakash said.A senior doctor at Safdarjung hospital said the woman is very critical and on ventilator.The man had been staking her after she had rejected his love proposals, police said, adding that he set her on fire after sprinkling petrol over her.After hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital.Angry students of her university were demanding capital punishment for the accused who was arrested the day the crime was committed. PTI CORR ALM DPB NSD