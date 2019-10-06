Ukrainian arrested for overstaying in country: Police

Mathura, Oct 6 (PTI) A Ukraine national living here in the district for last four years without valid residency permission was arrested on Sunday, said police.Ukraine national Artem Poloz was living in Radha Kund town of the distrct from where he was apprehended on a tip off, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Goverdhan Varun Kuma. Poloz, 50, came to India in 2015 on a tourist visa and stayed put in Mathura without valid permissions, he said, adding that the information about his arrest is being conveyed to his country's embassy in New Delhi. PTI CORR RAXRAX