ULFA(I) chief's nephew joins banned outfit

Tinsukia (Assam), Nov 18 (PTI) Munna Baruah, the nephew of proscribed ULFA (Independent) 'chief' Paresh Baruah, recently joined the banned outfit, the Assam Police said Sunday.Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta said Munna had joined the ULFA(I).As per police investigation, he went missing three days ago from oil town Digboi in Upper Assam. After his family members could not trace him, a missing report was filed by them at Chabua and Digboi police stations.Munna is the youngest son of Baruah's elder brother, Bimal Baruah. PTI CORR TR RBT AAR

