UltraTech Cement gets green nod for limestone mining project

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) UltraTech Cement has got the go- ahead for its limestone mining project in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat that would entail an investment of about Rs 60 crore, as per official documents.

The proposal is to mine limestone in a lease area of 632 hectare with production capacity of 2.07 million tonne per annum (TPA). Total mineral reserves are 63.58 million tonne and life of the mine is 32 years.

In a letter issued to the company, the Environment Ministry said it has given the green light to UltraTech Cements proposed limestone mining project with certain conditions.

Among conditions, the company has been asked to rehabilitate 147 families and provide a house for each family with a total expenditure of Rs 12.25 crore or as per the norms of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, whichever is higher, it said.

The company has also been asked to help the project affected farmers for purchase of alternate agriculture land at a lower cost in and around nearby villages for livelihood.

The project cost is estimated to be about Rs 60 crore.

In the proposal, UltraTech Cement has informed that it will carry the mining operations by non-conventional opencast mechanised method without any drilling and blasting.

Surface miner will be used for mining and limestone will be transported to the proposed cement plant located at Bhavnagar district and existing cement plants located in Amereli district via existing roads, it added.

UltraTech Cement, the Aditya Birla Group firm, is the largest cement producer in India with the production capacity of 68 million tonne per annum. Its business is spread over five countries. PTI LUX ANU