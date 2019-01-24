UltraTech Cement posts Q3 net profit of Rs 390.43 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Aditya-Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 390.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. It had reported a net profit of Rs 456.66 crore in the October-December quarter of the last financial year, UltraTech said in a BSE filing. UltraTech Cement's total income was at Rs 9,492.94 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 8,056.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. "Domestic sales volume jumped 15 per cent over Q3FY18," said UltraTech Cement in a statement. It further added, higher fuel and energy costs, coupled with rupee depreciation resulted in costs increasing by 11 per cent over Q3FY18. Additionally, interest costs are higher due to the loans raised for the acquisition of UNCL." UltraTech's total expenses stood at Rs 8,916.44 crore. The company informed that the result also includes cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Cement Corp. Hence, the figure for nine months are not comparable. Over the outlook, the company said that the demand is witnessing an upward movement with higher spends on infrastructure and government sponsored housing program. "With the additional capacities acquired by the company through the organic and inorganic route and its rapid ramp-up, UltraTech is very well placed to participate in the growth of the economy," said UltraTech. Shares of UltraTech Cement were trading at Rs 3,789.20 on BSE during afternoon trade, down 1.57 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH ANSANS