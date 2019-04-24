UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit at Rs 1,014 crore

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,014.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 446.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.The company's total income stood at Rs 11,031.27 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 9,401.39 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.Meanwhile, UltraTech informed that its result for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, "are not comparable with the previous period" due to merger of Binani Cements into the company, which has now been named as UltraTech Nathdwara Cements.Its total expense in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 came at Rs 9,554.43 crore."Domestic sales volume jumped 16 per cent over Q4FY18. The clinker capacity and cement grinding facility at Manavar, Madhya Pradesh have stabilised with the clinker capacity operating at 100 per cent utilisation. Variables cost were up 3 per cent over Q4FY18 on account of higher fuel prices and impact of rupee depreciation," the company said.For the 2018-19 financial year, UltraTech Cements net profit stood at Rs 2,431.59. It was Rs 2,224.46 crore in FY 2016-17.Its total income were at Rs 37,817.27 crore in 2018-19, as against Rs 32,461.02 crore in the previous fiscal.Meanwhile, in a separate filing UltraTech Cement has informed the BSE that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend of Rs 11.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2019.Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd Wednesday were trading at Rs 4,261.50 on the BSE, up 1.38 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH BAL