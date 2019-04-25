UltraTech Cement shares continue to rise; jump 5.5%

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Shares of UltraTech Cement continued to rise for the second consecutive day on Thursday, rising almost 5.5 per cent, after the company Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,014.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The scrip jumped 5.14 per cent to close at Rs 4,622.30 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 6.59 per cent to Rs 4,686.30. At the NSE, shares rose 5.46 per cent to close at Rs 4,635. The cement maker's shares had jumped 5.5 per cent on Wednesday also. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 446.13 crore in the January-March quarter year ago. Its total income for January-March stood at Rs 11,031.27 crore as compared with Rs 9,401.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. UltraTech said the results for the quarter and the financial year ended March "are not comparable with the previous period" due to merger of Binani Cements into the company, which has now been named as UltraTech Nathdwara Cements. PTI SUM RVKRVK