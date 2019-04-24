UltraTech Cement shares jump 5.5 pc post Q4 results

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Shares of UltraTech Cement jumped 5.5 per cent Wednesday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,014.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The scrip gained 5.51 per cent to close at Rs 4,435.45 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 5.54 per cent to Rs 4,436.75. At the NSE, shares of the company went up by 5.56 per cent to close at Rs 4,432. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 446.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing. The company's total income stood at Rs 11,031.27 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 9,401.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. UltraTech also said the results for the quarter and the financial year ended March "are not comparable with the previous period" due to merger of Binani Cements into the company, which has now been named as UltraTech Nathdwara Cements. In a separate filing, UltraTech Cement informed the BSE that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend of Rs 11.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2019. PTI SUM ABMABM