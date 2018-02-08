UM Lohia Two Wheelers launches e-cruiser Renegade Thor

Greater Noida, Feb 8 (PTI) UM Lohia Two Wheelers today launched an electric cruiser Renegade Thor with a price tag of Rs 4.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

The company also launched Renegade Duty S and the Renegade Duty Ace bikes with prices starting at Rs 1.9 lakh.

The Renegade Thor produces 30Kw of power along with 70Nm of torque, and is equipped with a 5-speed transmission gearbox, with a hydraulic clutch and a liquid cooled motor with a controller.

It also comes with reverse gear allowing for easy manoeuvring.

"By unveiling the Thor, we want to establish our technological advancement for the Indian market, reiterating the fact that we?re here to stay. The Indian market is opening to electric motorcycles, and with the Thor we have a first movers advantage," UML CEO Rajeev Mishra told reporters here.

The Renegade Duty S and the Duty Ace cater to a special segment of motorcyclists who are seeking fun and adventure from their motorcycles, he added.

Both the bikes come with a 223 cc single cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. PTI MSS MKJ