Uma Bharti appointed BJP's national vice-president

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Uma Bharti, who has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, its national vice-president. Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections. The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on a 18-month-long pilgrimage from May. PTI KR ASG AARAAR

