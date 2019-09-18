Uma slams Digvijay for saffron-clad rapists remark, says he has lost mental balance

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his remark that people wearing saffron robes were committing rapes, claiming he had lost his mental balance and control of over tongue after being defeated by saffron-clad Sadhvi Pragya in the Lok Sabha polls. Seeking to corner the BJP government over the Chinmayananad episode, Singh had tweeted that those in saffron robes were denting the image of Santan Hindu Dharma by raping women, and the rapes were happening in temples. His remarks had triggered a political storm. "I do not think it is right for me to speak on Digvijay, who has lost his mental balance, self-confidence and control over his tongue since he was defeated by saffron-clad Sadhvi Pragya," Bharti told reporters here. Earlier, speaking in the presence of seers from Ayodhya who were associated with the Ram temple movement, she stressed that the temple would be built at the disputed site and nobody could dare remove Ramlala from there. "Ram temple will be built at the site where Ramlala is placed. Koi mai ka lal Ram Lala ko waha se hila nahi sakta (nobody can dare remove Ramlala from that site)," she said. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who didn't contest the election this time, announced that after being actively involved in politics for 53 years she will now take a break to spend time along the banks of the river Ganga. PTI CORR ABN SMI AAR