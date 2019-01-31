scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

UN award for India's efforts in environment conservation made us proud: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The United Nations award for India's efforts in the field of environment conservation has made every Indian proud, President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday. Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, Kovind also hailed India's achievement in the global solar revolution. "The United Nations award for India's efforts in the field of environment conservation has made every Indian proud. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that India is providing leadership to the global solar revolution and last year the first summit of the International Solar Alliance was successfully organised in Delhi," the President said. PTI AG AG AQSAQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos