UN chief commends Chinas leadership

Beijing, Apr 10 (PTI) UN chief Antonio Guterres has lauded Chinas international leadership as well as its "consistent and constructive" advocacy for a diplomatic solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The Secretary-General met President Xi Jinping and congratulated Xi on his recent re-election and expressed appreciation for his support to the work of the UN, Guterres spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters yesterday.

Guterres commended Chinas "consistent and constructive" advocacy for a diplomatic solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"He underlined the commitment of the United Nations system to assist in supporting a process of sincere dialogue, leading to sustainable peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula," Dujarric said.

Last month, North Koreas reclusive dictator Kim Jong-un made a secret trip to Beijing to seek president Xis backing while pledging support for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Guterres told Xi that the UN continues to count on Chinas leadership and commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, including through international cooperation under the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

The OBOR initiative, a pet project of Xi, aims to link the economic circles in East Asia and Europe, connecting China - on land and over water - to partners in Asia, Europe and Africa.

The initiative, known as the revival of the ancient Silk Road trading route, is expected link Asian markets with economic groups in Europe.

With nearly three billion people inhabiting areas covered by the proposed economic belt, it represents the biggest market in the world with unparallelled potential.

Guterres also met with Member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Yang Jiechi, State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang.

The Secretary-General visited the China Peacekeeping Police Training Center, where he paid tribute to the more than 2,400 Chinese peacekeepers around the world.