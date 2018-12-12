scorecardresearch
UN chief sounds alarm at climate talks: 'key issues unresolved'

Katowice (Poland), Dec 12 (AFP) "Key political issues" deadlocking UN climate talks "remain unresolved", UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres warned Wednesday after an unscheduled stop at the troubled negotiations in Katowice, Poland.The fight against climate change is a "matter of life and death today," he told ministers and delegates at the 195-nation UN forum tasked with beating back the threat of global warming, barely 48 hours before the meet was set to adjourn. (AFP) ZHZH

