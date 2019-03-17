UN must develop common strategy to tackle terrorism: Venkaiah

Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday urged the United Nations to develop a common strategy to combat terrorism and speedily conclude the deliberations of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Speaking at a felicitation function organised here, following the conferment of Doctor Honoris Causa upon him by the Peace University of Costa Rica in recognition of his contribution to the rule of law, democracy, Naidu said the horrific shooting of worshippers in New Zealand once again highlighted the need for all countries to come together to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. "It is a global challenge which requires a global response. No country is immune to these threats," he said. Pointing out that India has been a victim of mindless violence, facing the menace of cross-border terrorism for the past several decades, Naidu expressed his disappointment over Chinas decision to block the proposal of UN Security Council to list Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar Mahmood as a global terrorist, according to an official release. "This once again underlines the need for expanding the security council," it quoted him as saying. The vice president said he would undertake a nationwide campaign to promote rule of law and peace and to strengthen democracy, fight corruption, create greater awareness on sustainable development and encourage social harmony. Naidu said the quest for industrialisation and modernisation had raised atmospheric carbon dioxide emission to dangerous levels, leading to climate disruption and global warming. Quoting the latest report of Global Environment Outlook which mentioned that poor environmental conditions were causing about 25 per cent of global diseases and mortality, around 9 million deaths in 2015 alone, the vice president said, "All of us must strive to protect the environment, reduce pollution, promote greenery, conserve water bodies and ensure that development does not disrupt natural resources." PTI SJR INDIND