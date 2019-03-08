UN Women, biz conglomerate join hands to raise issues faced by women in corporate world

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) UN Women and a business conglomerate Friday joined hands for an event, aiming to provide the right exposure to issues and discrepancies faced by women in the corporate world, and find a solution, officials said.The event marking International Women's Day was held here epitomising the day's theme for UN Women -- Think equal, Build smart, Innovate for change."It also lay focus on advancing women's leadership in corporate roles and boosting participation in strategy and planning ranks right from inception, irrespective of the business," the organisers said in a statement.The event witnessed the presence of leading women from various walks of life."It aimed at not only providing the right exposure to the issues and discrepancies faced by women at the management and employee ranks, but also to find a solution," the O P Jindal Group said in the statement.In a statement, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women, Nishtha Satyam, said, "Women dedicate almost three times more effort in unpaid work that contributes significantly to the nation's GDP.""There is a need to start measuring this contribution by women. With this year's theme for International Women's Day, UN Women is focusing on inclusive growth; infrastructure and innovation being key factors to developing smart cities. Out of the 193 countries making up the UN, India has the onus to demolish stereotypes and empower womanhood in its entirety," she said. PTI KND NSDNSD