Unaccounted cash, liquor, intoxicants worth Rs 2.90 crore seized in Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) Liquor, other intoxicants and unaccounted cash worth nearly Rs 2.90 crore have been seized by various agencies in Haryana after the model code of conduct came in force earlier this month. Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said here Friday that the police have until Thursday seized accounted cash worth Rs 75,02,415. Apart from this, the Income Tax Department has seized cash amount of Rs 24,05,600 during the period. Among the seizures made, police have also seized intoxicants worth Rs 50,84,730, he said in an official release.He said that the police has so far recovered 62,114 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.23 crore. Similarly, the Excise Department has so far recovered 5,724 litres of liquor worth Rs 7.79 lakh. A total of 67,838 litres of liquor has been seized by the excise and the police, he said, adding 822.15 gram of heroin, 550 kg of poppy husk and fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 11,700 have also been seized by police.Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 12.