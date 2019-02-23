Unaccounted cash seized in Rajasthan

Udaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Unaccounted cash of Rs 31.45 lakh was seized from book publishers here, police said Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, unaccounted cash of Rs 31.45 lakh was recovered from Prashant Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari and their employee on Friday night, SHO Surajpol police station Adarsh Kumar said. He said the seizure was made after the accused could not produce any document. The matter was informed to sales tax and income tax department for further investigation. PTI AG DPB