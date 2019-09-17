Unaccounted gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 3 cr seized

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Police on Tuesday said they have seized unaccounted gold and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 3 crore from a car on Kairana Road in Shamli district and taken into custody three people for questioning.SP Ajay Kumar said police officials intercepted the vehicle during routine checking and found the ornaments on Monday evening.They have taken three people into custody for questioning, Kumar said. PTI CORR ABHABHABH