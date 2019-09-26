Unbxd Launches $10M Partner Fund to Accelerate AI Adoption in Ecommerce

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) In a bid to arm Small and Medium ecommerce companies to stay competitive with Amazon, Online Product Discovery Innovator is incentivizing SIs, Partners, and Agencies to drive quicker adoption of its Search, Browse, Recommendations and PIM products.SAN MATEO, California, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd, the online search platform of choice for leading ecommerce businesses, today announced the launch of its $10 Million Partner fund to accelerate the adoption of its AI-powered ecommerce search and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions. The initiative is aimed at value-added resellers (VARs) and System Integrators (SIs) to help small and medium ecommerce players onboard the next generation of product search on their websites.Unbxd has already signed several channel partners to its worldwide program and is opening it up to attract more partners via the $10M initiative, which significantly enhances the standard industry referral fee for qualified resellers and progressively increases it with the length of the contract. Partners who sign up will have access to the Unbxd channel management team of experienced, knowledgeable professionals who will work closely with partners to provide sales, marketing, and technical support."It's a win-win-win for Unbxd, our company, and our customers. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Unbxd in the coming years and bringing modern search solutions to the broader market," said George Mikhail, Co-Founder of DYODE."Channel partners want to work with vendors that offer a strong solution that fits into their portfolio of services and provides them with a high level of sales enablement and support to help them succeed," said Pavan Sondur, CEO Unbxd. "I am confident that Unbxd meets or exceeds requirements on all of those fronts."Interested VARs and partners can learn more about the program at https://pages.unbxd.com/$10m.About UnbxdUnbxd is an AI-driven ecommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy across site search, navigation and recommendation purchase journeys. The platform combines AI-based automation, powerful merchandising controls, and extensive personalization capabilities to enhance on-site shopper experience and increase revenue for online retailers.Unbxd enables 36 billion annual interactions and $4.5 billion in online revenue for leading retailers like Express, HSN, and Ashley HomeStore.Learn more at unbxd.com and follow us on Twitter @unbxdLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000849/unbxdlogo_black_Logo.jpg PWRPWR