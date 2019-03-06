Under Armour launches India ops through subsidiary; appoints MD

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) US-headquartered sportswear brand Under Armour Wednesday announced launch of operations in India through its wholly owned subsidiary in the country. The business, which will be operated through a fully owned subsidiary, will be run by Under Armour India Managing Director Tushar Goculdas, the company said in a statement. "We look forward to introducing athletes in India to Under Armour's performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories an incredibly important market as we continue to grow our brand around the world," Under Armour's Asia-Pacific region Managing Director Jason Archer said. Under Armour said its athletic performance products will soon be available through franchised partner retail locations and e-commerce platforms and it also plans to launch its first store here in the coming weeks. Prior to joining Under Armour, Goculdas worked with companies including adidas, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate-Palmolive and Whirlpool. PTI SVK RVK