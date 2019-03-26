Under Armour opens first store in India, to open 9 more over 12 months

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) US-based sportswear brand Under Armour, which Tuesday opened its first store in India, has plans to open 10 stores in the country in the next 12 months, said a top company official. The company, which specialises in performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories and are worn by some of the world's best athletes, has placed India in an important place in its long-term international growth strategy. "Under Armour has launched its first store in the country in New Delhi and will be opening 10 stores in India in the first year," said Under Armour President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk. The company already has a presence in the Indian market through the online sales channels. "As a nation with a long and rich history in sport and an accelerating focus on health and wellness, we look forward to building a strong foundation for our brand in India," said Under Armour founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank. Most decorated Olympian and swimmer in world championships Michael Phelps was also present on the occasion. PTI KRH HRS