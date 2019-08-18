Under BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh has become 'Hatya Pradesh', says Akhilesh

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the BJP regime has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'Hatya Pradesh'.Speaking to reporters here, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Earlier Uttar Pradesh was on the path of becoming Uttam (ideal) Pradesh, but now under the BJP rule, it has become Hatya (killing) Pradesh.""In the state, daughters are being raped and murdered, and the law and order machinery has completely collapsed," he added.The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's statement came after a photojournalist with a prominent Hindi daily and his brother were shot dead in Saharanpur district following an altercation over disposal of cow dung.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, however, the SP and the Congress slammed the ruling BJP over the alleged collapse of law and order and failure to provide adequate compensation.Akhilesh Yadav further said: "Dark clouds are hovering over the economy. The BJP government has failed on every front, and the public is completely fed up with them.""The insensitive BJP government has made the entire health system fall ill leaving the people disappointed," he added.The SP chief further alleged that the policies of the BJP government have ensured a gloomy future for the country's farmers and youth. PTI NAV RHL