Under Modi, ED has become 'embarrassing disaster': Cong hits back on 'Mrs Gandhi' claim

(Eds: Adding details, quotes) New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Terming the Enforcement Directorate an "embarrassing disaster" under the NDA, the Congress Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were a 'protector, benefactor and promoter' of AgustaWestland and said it will probe their "collusion" with the chopper-making company if it came to power in 2019.Using the barb that 'chowkidaar dagdaar hai' (watchman is tainted) against Modi, the opposition party said that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the Defence Ministry lifted the ban on AgustaWestland imposed during the UPA rule and even allowed it to bid for 100 naval utility helicopters."The ED may save the Modi government today, but when it is voted out of power in 2019, we are committed to fully investigate PM Modi and his government's collusion with AgustaWestland," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.He added, "Under Modi, the ED has become an embarrassing disaster." "Modi government is on its way out. A panic-stricken Modi government and its puppet ED will not be able to change the exit date and fate of a government and PM, already rejected by the people. The Congress is committed to order an investigation to examine the role of PM Modi and his government into the sordid saga of Agusta Westland," he said. The attack came a day after the probe agency, investigating the AgustaWestland case for corruption in the Rs 3,600 crore deal, told a court that accused middleman Christian Michel has made a reference to "Mrs Gandhi".Surjewala alleged that the government was pressuring Michel to make a "false" statement against the Gandhi family and dared it to place in the public domain any such evidence it has against the Congress leadership.He accused the government of trying to hide its own "collusion" in AgustaWestland case by creating a lot of noise."They are using Christian Michel as a sounding board to defend its own wrong doings and misdeeds. Panicking and running scared, PM Modi and his government are now raking up controversies to hide its own government's connivance," he said."It is now clear that the 'chowkidaar is daagdaar' (the watchman is tainted)," he alleged.Surjewala alleged that a "false script" of Christian Michel was crafted by Modi government and ED in July 2018 in Dubai and now it is making a "lame-duck effort" to save its skin by 'mudslinging, muckracking and hatchet jobs'. "PM Modi and his Govt are hiding behind the cloak of Christian Michel to obfuscate their sheer connivance and complicity in protecting Agusta Westland," he alleged.He said Michel's lawyer, Rosemary Patrizi Anjos and his sister Sasha Ozeman had publically stated and given televised interviews disclosing that pressure was being put by Modi government and the ED on Michel to give a false and fabricated statement naming the Congress leadership in lieu of a free passage and exoneration from any kind of prosecution. "ED is now implementing the same conspiracy," he claimed."Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Government are unequivocally guilty of shielding, protecting and promoting Agusta Westland and its parent company Finmecanica. Their nefarious design is simple - 'Operation cover-up to save Modi'," he alleged.Surjewala claimed the truth is that PM Modi and his government "mysteriously" withdrew the blacklisting of Agusta Westland and alleged that it sanctioned investment by it through Foreign Investment Promotion Board. (FIPB) The truth is that PM Modi and his government included Blacklisted Agusta Westland as part of Make In India and even permitted it to bid for purchase of 100 Helicopters for the Indian Navy, he claimed. He also said that the government lost all cases against Agusta Westland in international courts but did not even file appeals. "Now Modi Government is hiding this conspiratorial nexus by unleashing a smear campaign laced with pure falsehood. This is like the 'pot calling the kettle black'," he said.Posing a set of six questions to the government, the Congress leader asked why the Defence Ministry ended the ban on AgustaWestland in July 2014 and made the company a part of the 'Make in India' programme. "Why did Modiji mysteriously withdraw the Blacklisting of Agusta/Finmecannica. Why did Modiji include a Blacklisted Company - Agusta/Finmecannica in Make In India."Why did Modiji permit investment through FIPB of a Blacklisted Company - Agusta/Finmecannica, permitting it to manufacture AW-119 military helicopters. Why did Modiji permit a Blacklisted Company - Agusta/Finmecannica to bid for purchase of 100 Navy Utility Helicopters "How did Modi Govt lose all the international cases against Agusta/Finmecannica and why did it chose not to file appeal. Why is Modiji using conspiratorial script of Christian Michel to hoodwink the people from protection of Agusta Westland by his own Government," Surjewala asked.