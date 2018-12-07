Under NDA regime, all past records of ceasefire violations have been broken: Cong

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Friday claimed more ceasefire violations had taken place under the present government than ever before. "During the present NDA regime, all past records of ceasefire violations have been broken by Pakistan," party spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, while condemning the killing of two soldiers on Thursday. He said the Narendra Modi government was silent on the heavy causalities of jawans and civilians. Sharma said the BJP-led government at the Centre owed an explanation to the nation for its "failure" to control the violations and terrorism from across the border. PTI ABHMB