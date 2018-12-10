Under the Aegis of GCCI and Other Local Organisations, Gandhidham Observes 'Bandh' to Protest DPT Land Policy

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, December 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --DPT's policy acting against the interests of citizens, assert protestors The Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Social Organisations and Trade Associations of Gandhidham complex successfully jointly organised a 'Jan Aakrosh Maha' rally on Dec. 7, 2018, which turned out to be a massive rally wherein people of the township, including children, senior citizens and the young generation expressed their protest against the administration of DPT for unfair land policies. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795883/GCCI_Protest_Gandhidham.jpg )The people of the township started gathering at 9 am at Zanda Chowk. Markets, schools and colleges observed a half-day 'bandh' in support to make the rally successful. The president of Gandhidham Municipality, Shri Kanjibhai Bharya, being a First Citizen of the Township, addressed the rally on DPT's land policies.Later, the DPT administration invited a delegation of 21 members, under the leadership of Chamber President Shri Dinesh Gupta. Shri Dinesh Gupta, President of Gandhidham Chamber requested all participants to remain peaceful and disciplined and the rally march was started under his leadership. The rally started from Zanda Chowk and reached DPT's administrative office, passing through the main market of Gandhidham. The delegation submitted a detailed representation to the DPT administration.The President of GCCI asserted each and every issue during the discussions and effectively represented highlighted each every in turn DPT administration assured about the decision related to Mortgage Fee, Free Hold of Industrial & Commercial Land in next scheduled meeting of DPT board on Dec. 14, 2018.The delegation insisted on a resolution of long pending land issues in the next 15 days. At the end, Chamber President Shri Dinesh Gupta while dissolving the rally expressed thanks to all the participants and hoped for similar co-operation and support for the resolution of land issues.About GCCI:Gandhidham is the nearest town to Kandla port; the business concentration in this area grew fast. Industries & business like Shipping, CHAs, Food grain, Seeds & Oils, transport and other ancillary industries were established and thus started the development process. Gandhidham has a cosmopolitan population from early days since it consisted of people from all parts of the country.With the commissioning of Bhildi-Kandla port Meter Gauge line, food grains, one of the major trades, which used to come through sea route earlier from Mumbai into Kutch, started coming in by rail. This gave boost to the food grain, Seeds & Oil industry in Kutch with main concentration in Gandhidham area.By this time, the business & industry in the area had begun to take shape and had gained momentum. To maintain consistent growth of business & industry, few traders made a move to establish this pioneer organization 'The Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce & Industry' with the objective to serve the trade & society of Gandhidham-Kandla complex for its over all development. This laid the foundation for the growth of trade and society as well.For more information, visit: http://gccikandla.com/?page_id=2614Source: The Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) PWRPWR