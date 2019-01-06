Under-trial dies of chest pain in UP prison

Deoria, Jan 6 (PTI) An under-trial at the Deoria district jail died following chest pain, officials said Sunday. A magisterial probe has also been ordered in the death, they said. Jail Superintendent DK Pandey Sunday said, Ramsevak (48), a resident of Gopalganj district of Bihar was lodged in the jail since September 2016 in a dacoity and murder case." "Today in the afternoon, he complained of pain in the chest. He was taken to the jail hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital, as his condition deteriorated, he said.At the district hospital, doctors declared him dead, Pandey said and added that the family members of the deceased have been informed.Meanwhile, District Magistrate Amit Kishore has ordered a magisterial probe in the incident. PTI CORR NAV- ANB