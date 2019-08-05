Undertrial commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar jail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old undertrial in Muzaffarnagar district jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his barrack on Monday, police said. The undertrial, Ankur, was arrested in a murder case in 2012, they said. The jail superintendent, AK Saxena said no suicide note was found and a judicial inquiry has been recommended into the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, Saxena said. PTI CORR ADCK