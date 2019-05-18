scorecardresearch
Undertrial commits suicide in Rajasthan

Bharatpur (Rajasthan), May 18 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Deeg subjail of Bharatpur, the police said on Saturday. "Sunder Jatav (30), a murder accused, was lodged in the jail since September 2018. He hanged himself in the jail barrack last (Friday) night," SHO, Deeg Police Station Mahendra Singh said. He said that senior officials have reached the jail premises and the matter is being probed. PTI SDA MAZ RHL

