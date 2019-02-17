Undertrial dies in Muzaffarnagar jail following illness

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old undertrial died in the district jail here following an illness, officials said Sunday. Jail Superintendent A K Shrivastava said Krishan, who was arrested in connection with a murder case, died Saturday evening following an illness. He was declared dead at the district hospital, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR AAR