Undertrial escapes from police custody

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) An undertrial escaped from the police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district while he was being taken to Dehradun from Delhi for a court hearing, police said Friday. Nitin Nagpal was allegedly involved a cheating case and was arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, a police officer said.On Thursday, a police team escorting the accused stopped at a restaurant in Muzaffarnagar district from where Nagpal escaped, Khatoli police station in-charge Harsaran Sharma said.A search is underway to nab him, they said. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ SMNSMN

