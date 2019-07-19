Undertrial escapes from police custody

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) An undertrial escaped from the police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district while he was being taken to Dehradun from Delhi for a court hearing, police said Friday. Nitin Nagpal was allegedly involved a cheating case and was arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, a police officer said.On Thursday, a police team escorting the accused stopped at a restaurant in Muzaffarnagar district from where Nagpal escaped, Khatoli police station in-charge Harsaran Sharma said.A search is underway to nab him, they said. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ SMNSMN
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today