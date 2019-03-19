Undertrial escapes from Srinagar court complex

Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) An undertrial, accused in a militancy related case, managed to escape from police custody when he was brought to the district court complex here Tuesday, an official said. Ishafaq Ahmad Rah gave cops the slip while he was being presented before the court at Monminabad, a police spokesman said. A resident of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, Rah has at least two cases registered against him, he said. "A case has been registered in connection with the escape of the undertrial and searches are underway to track down the accused," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ AD CK