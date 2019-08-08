scorecardresearch
Undertrial inmate commits suicide in Rajasthan jail

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged in a district jail in Rajasthan's Dausa has allegedly committed suicide by hanging, an official said on Thursday.Irfan, alias Kallu Khan (32), an accused in a gang rape case, killed himself inside the toilet on Wednesday night, Jailor Rohit Kumar said.Irfan had been lodged in the jail since June 7, he said.Kumar said the body was handed over to Khan's family on Thursday after a post-mortem examination. PTI SDA AD IJT

