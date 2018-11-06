Undertrial Pakistani prisoner dies in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) A 65-year-old undertrial Pakistani prisoner, arrested for crossing the border illegally, died during treatment at a hospital here, police said Tuesday.Doulat Din, a resident of Sialkot, was arrested in 2013 for illegally crossing the International Border into Jammu and lodged in Amphalla jail, they said.They added that the prisoner fell sick on October 25 and was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital, where he died Monday."He was not mentally fit and was also facing multiple organ failure. He breathed his last yesterday," the officials said.Police said the body of the deceased was lying at the hospital as doctors are waiting for completion of formalities to conduct an autopsy.PTI TAS AB IJT