Undertrial prisoner dies at hospital

/R Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A 61-year-old undertrial inmate of Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad died in the district hospital on Friday due to chronic liver disease, police said. The inmate, Sohanvir, was booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was sent to Dasna jail in April last year, district jailor Anand Kumar Shukla told PTI. Solanvir was undergoing treatment for hepatitis C at the Dasna jail hospital, but was referred to the Meerut medical college. He was sent back to jail after treatment and was further being treated at the jail hospital, the jailor said. On Thursday, his health deteriorated and he was admitted in the district hospital, where he died on Friday, the jailor said. He added that since the deceased was an undertrial, his death would be considered as 'death in custody' and, therefore, all the legal formalities would be done in presence of the magistrate and the post-mortem will be video-recorded. PTI CORR MAZHMB