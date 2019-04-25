Undertrial prisoner dies in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) An 50-year-old undertrial prisoner at a jail here died due to brain hemorrhage, police said Thursday. The prisoner, Gulshan Kumar, of the Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead due to brain hemorrhage, jail superintendent A K Saxena said. The body of Kumar, who was arrested on charges of attempt to murder in March 2017, has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORRHMB