Undertrial prisoner escapes from UP jail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from the Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday. The inmate, Dilshad, fled from the prison on Friday, jail superintendent A K Saxena said, adding that a case has been registered and a hunt launched to nab him. The authorities have also ordered a departmental inquiry to ascertain how could the prisoner evade security and flee from the prison. Dilshad was arrested on May 26 in neighbouring Shamli district.