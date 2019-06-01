scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Undertrial prisoner escapes from UP jail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from the Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday. The inmate, Dilshad, fled from the prison on Friday, jail superintendent A K Saxena said, adding that a case has been registered and a hunt launched to nab him. The authorities have also ordered a departmental inquiry to ascertain how could the prisoner evade security and flee from the prison. Dilshad was arrested on May 26 in neighbouring Shamli district. PTI CORR SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos