Undertrial who had escaped police custody in Ghaziabad arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) An undertrial, who was held for theft as well as under the Arms Act and had managed to escape from police custody, has been nabbed by police, officials said on Friday.Sriram, alias Chotu, had managed to flee from the chief judicial magistrate's court on Tuesday where he was taken for a hearing by Head Constable Bhagwan Sharma, Constable Ajendra Kumar and home guard Ashok Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mishra said.After his appearance in the court, Head Constable Sharma and Constable Kumar had gone on some personal work leaving Sriram in the custody of the home guard but he somehow escaped, although in handcuffs, Mishra said. He was arrested near Loni Road on Thursday evening, he said.A countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and the pair of handcuffs were recovered from him, the DSP said.SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh had suspended the erring policemen and the home guard following the incident. An FIR was registered against the trio and they were detained, Mishra said. PTI CORR IJT