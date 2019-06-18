Unemployed graduates to get up to Rs 3,500 in R'sthan

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Unemployed youth having graduation or equivalent degree will be given unemployment allowance up to Rs 3,500 by the Rajasthan government, an official statement said. They will get the benefit of the Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana From February this year, the statement read. The state government has implemented the scheme from February this year after rechristening the earlier Akshat Yojana. To be eligible for the scheme, applicants should be natives of Rajasthan. Under the scheme, male applicants will get Rs 3,000 per month whereas women and differently-abled will get Rs 3,500 per month. The amount will be given for two years or until they get employed. PTI AG RDKRDK