Unemployed man arrested for stealing iPhone inside Delhi metro

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an iPhone from a passenger at the Kirti Nagar metro station here, police said Thursday. The accused, Joginder, a resident of Aman Vihar, was nabbed Wednesday, they said.Joginder used to keep a close watch on passengers at the platforms, choose his targets, follow them and pick their wallets, mobile phones and other valuables when he had the chance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammad Ali said.The accused had stolen the iPhone X on March 12 and was arrested after analysing CCTV footage, he said.Joginder was unemployed and addicted to drugs, and used to commit thefts in metro trains, stations, bus stands and railway stations, the officer added. PTI AMP IJT