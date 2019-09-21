Unemployment biggest poll issue in Haryana: Yogendra Yadav

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said on Saturday that unemployment would be the biggest poll issue in the Haryana assembly election. Referring to a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for the period of May-August, Yadav said the number of unemployed in the state had crossed 20 lakh. "This time, the election be prevented from becoming issue-less. Instead of bickering and horse-trading, there should be a meaningful debate on the biggest problem of the state -- unemployment," Yadav told reporters here. Unemployment is the biggest election issue in Haryana, he said. "Unemployment in Haryana has taken shape of an epidemic." Latest statistics reveal that Haryana has more unemployed people than states with bigger populations like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, according to Yadav. Punjab has 11.24 lakh unemployed people, whereas Haryana, which has a smaller population, the number of unemployed people are 20.20, lakh, the Swaraj India leader said, adding that out of these, 4.5 lakh are either graduate or have a higher degree. Yadav said it was "deeply worrying" that in states like Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which has three times the population of Haryana, the number of unemployed was 11.84 lakh and 11.58 lakh respectively. Three years ago in August 2016, Haryana was placed seventh on the ladder of unemployment rate, but now at the end of August 2019, Haryana is placed number 1, which means that none of the other states has an unemployment rate of 28.7 per cent, he added. PTI VSDHMB