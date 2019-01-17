Unexploded grenade found in Himachal's Kangra, defused

(Eds: Adds Defence spokesperson's quote, details) Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) An unexploded hand grenade, apparently more than 10 years old, was found in Jagnoli village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said Thursday. The grenade was found Wednesday evening in the catchment area of Pong dam in Fatehpur tehsil, Kangra Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said. Denying any foul play, the SP told PTI, "It is apparently 10-15 years old unexploded hand grenade." Prima facie, it seems either it has flowed from some other place to the catchment area of Pong dam or probably it was inadvertently left by the army here as it keeps on doing exercise now and then in this place, the SP said. Further investigation is on, he added. Meanwhile, a defence spokesperson said an army bomb disposal squad defused the grenade. PTI DJI CK