UNICEF, NSE stress on investment in education, skills training

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) UNICEF and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Friday stressed on the need for urgent investment in education and skills training to meet the skill gap among the rapidly growing global population of adolescents and young people. During a panel discussion, panellists discussed how businesses can collaborate with organisations such as UNICEF and the NSE to create solutions for children and young people. "Businesses dont need to profit at the expense of communities - but they can profit because the communities in which they operate, and the people who live there, are well-served and well-supported by the local business community, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said at Ringing the Closing Bell ceremony which was jointly organised by NSE and UNICEF. UNICEF and NSE stressed "the need for investing in children and young people." as investing in young people are important on practical grounds as it yields positive benefits to economies and societies. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said that a focused strategy on inclusive business models such as innovative social enterprises, cooperatives, self-help collectives, public-private partnerships and so on that would allow for the financial empowerment of the excluded categories such as women, elderly and other marginalised communities. "Innovation in creating such equitable business models would be a key driver of business growth so that the profits and benefits of business percolate to a wider ecosystem," he added. PTI VHP SP MRMR